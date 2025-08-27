Braves Edge Mets 4-3 to End Series on High Note

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — Jurickson Profar drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the eighth inning, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Braves’ win denied New York its first sweep at Truist Park, which opened in 2017. The Mets had not swept a series in Atlanta since 2016, when they accomplished the feat at Turner Field.

Pitched by Kutter Crawford (2-3) earned the win for Atlanta, coming on in relief. Raisel Iglesias secured his 22nd save by retiring the Mets with two runners on board in the ninth.

The Mets, who led the game 2-0 early, fell to a season-high seven games back of the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies, whom they will face in a crucial three-game series starting Monday night at Citi Field.

In the eighth inning, New York’s Gregory Soto (1-4) hit Vidal Bruján with a pitch, loading the bases after he had previously allowed a single and issued a walk. Profar’s go-ahead single landed in front of Cedric Mullins in center field, sending Ozzie Albies and Sean Murphy home.

The Mets had taken an early lead, thanks to a two-run homer from Mark Vientos in the second inning. Vientos hit two of the Mets’ six home runs during Saturday night’s game, showing his recent power surge.

New York’s loss snapped a promising run as they attempted to bounce back after struggles earlier in the season. They pushed hard in the eighth, scoring a run, but the Braves managed to hold on for the victory.

Up next for the Mets will be right-hander Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58 ERA) as he faces Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.46 ERA). The Braves, meanwhile, start a three-game series at Miami with right-hander Cal Quantrill scheduled to pitch against Marlins right-hander Johnny Cueto.