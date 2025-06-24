Braves Edge Mets in Tight Game as Montas Makes His Return

NEW YORK — The New York Mets struggled to find their footing as they faced the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Frankie Montas made his long-awaited return from the injured list, starting the game at Citi Field.

Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Mets in December, had been sidelined since February with a lat strain. Before his injury, he recorded an 0-3 record and a staggering 12.05 ERA in six minor league rehab starts. Fans eagerly anticipated his performance, but the Mets entered the matchup on a rough streak, having lost nine of their last ten games.

The Braves have had a strong season, and they entered the game with a 46-33 record. Ronald Acuña Jr. highlighted their lineup, coming off a homer in the previous game that helped propel Atlanta to a 3-2 victory over the Mets on Monday night. Acuña’s performance has cemented his status as a key player, showcasing an impressive on-base percentage over .500 since his return from injury.

The game began at 7:10 p.m. ET, with starting pitcher Spencer Strider on the mound for the Braves, boasting a 3.89 ERA in his previous outings. The contest was broadcast on SNY and TBS, with live streaming available for fans.

As the Mets took to the field, they looked to bounce back from their recent losses, which included a three-game sweep by their NL East rival in Atlanta last week. Despite Montas’s return, the team’s struggles to score securely raised questions about their ability to compete against a formidable Braves lineup.

During the game, Montas’s performance would be under scrutiny, especially after his tumultuous rehab stint. Mets fans were hopeful that he could lead the team out of this slump, but the stakes were high, given the Braves’ current form.

As the matchup unfolded, all eyes remained on the significance of this clash, not only for the standings but also for Montas, whose career trajectory could be greatly impacted by this appearance.