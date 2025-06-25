Braves Face Critical Week Ahead as Postseason Hopes Hang in Balance

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are entering a crucial week of contests as they seek to solidify their playoff chances. The team has shown improvement over the past two weeks, but it still has not reached the level of performance needed for a successful postseason run.

After a disappointing offensive showing over the weekend, which halted the momentum gained from a recent sweep, the Braves are tasked with seven consecutive games against the New York Mets this week. How the team performs during this stretch could greatly influence their direction for the second half of the season.

The Braves’ offense must return to form if they hope to climb back into contention. Veteran catcher James McCann has recently decided to pursue a new opportunity with the Arizona Diamondbacks, while reliever Jose Ruiz accepted a minor league assignment.

In related news, Cal Raleigh recently hit his 31st home run of the year, showcasing his power during a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, who now lead the NL East after defeating the Mets on Sunday. Max Scherzer of the Blue Jays has only pitched three innings this year due to a thumb injury, and there are questions about when Padres starter Michael King will return from his shoulder injury. Additionally, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star Break.

This week is pivotal for the Braves, as they look to regain their offensive spark and make a push for the playoffs.