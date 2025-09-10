Braves Face Cubs in Crucial Series Finale Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs tonight in a decisive rubber match at Truist Park, aiming to solidify their playoff position. The game is set for 7:15 p.m. EDT.

The Braves opened the series with a 4-1 victory on Monday but fell to the Cubs 6-1 on Tuesday. Tonight, Atlanta will start ace Chris Sale, who has excelled since returning from injury. In his last two starts, Sale has pitched 12.2 innings, giving up only two runs and striking out 18 batters, boasting an impressive 2.05 ERA at home this season.

“He has been dealing,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “We expect another strong performance from him tonight.”

Sale faces a Cubs lineup that has struggled recently, hitting .208 against Braves pitching. He previously shut out the Cubs over seven innings last season, demonstrating his capabilities against this team. The Cubs have not named a starter yet, but Jameson Taillon is expected to return from the Injured List.

Taillon, who suffered a groin injury in August, has been solid when healthy. In his last two starts prior to the injury, he allowed just two runs over 11 innings. However, he might be on a limited pitch count as he eases back into action.

While Sale represents a significant threat to the Cubs, the game could hinge on the bullpens. The Cubs have a slight edge, as their bullpen has a 4.71 ERA since the All-Star break, compared to Atlanta’s 5.71 ERA. Atlanta has struggled to control games late, which could be a disadvantage if the score is close.

“We know every game matters right now,” Braves pitcher Spencer Strider stated. “We need to focus and get this win to keep our momentum going.”

The Braves are also missing catcher Sean Murphy, who is out for the season after undergoing hip surgery, adding to the challenge for Atlanta as they navigate crucial games against the Cubs and eventually the Astros.

Fans can catch the game on the FanDuel Sports Network South or listen on 680 AM and 93.7 FM The Fan.