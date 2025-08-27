Braves Face Marlins in Crucial Series Opener Tonight

Miami, FL — The Atlanta Braves are set to clash with the Miami Marlins in a key matchup on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EDT at LoanDepot Park.

Rookie pitcher Hurston Waldrep will take the mound for the Braves, hoping to build on his impressive performance this season. Since being called up on August 2, Waldrep boasts a 0.73 ERA with a perfect 4-0 record over 24.2 innings. His last outing against the Marlins on August 9 saw him allow just one run over six innings.

“I made some adjustments that worked out well,” Waldrep said about his recent success. “I’m just trying to keep it going.”

On the opposite team, Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins. The veteran righty has had a tumultuous return from Tommy John surgery but is coming off two of his best starts of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox.

Alcantara was a trade candidate at the deadline due to a shaky July; however, he has regained form and aims to quiet the Braves’ offense, which has struggled in recent games.

The Braves need to maintain momentum after avoiding a sweep against the New York Mets. Manager Brian Snitker emphasized the importance of starting strong on the road. “We need to carry this energy over as we head into Miami,” Snitker said.

Fans can catch the game on Fanduel Sports South or listen on 680 the Fan. Despite recent challenges, both teams are aiming for crucial victories as the season nears its conclusion.