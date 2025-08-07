Braves Face Marlins in Crucial MLB Matchup Tonight

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Braves will host the Miami Marlins in a key MLB matchup tonight at Truist Park. The game is set to start at 6:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on MLB Network and MLB.TV.

Atlanta enters the game with a record of 47-66, having lost their last three games. Most recently, they fell to the Milwaukee Brewers with a close score of 5-4. The Braves are looking to end their losing streak and need a strong performance from their star player, Matt Olson, who leads the team in home runs, RBIs, and hits.

Meanwhile, the Marlins arrive with a record of 56-57. They are on a roll, winning six of their last eight games, including a recent victory over the Houston Astros, where they triumphed 6-4. Kyle Stowers, who leads the Marlins in home runs and RBIs, will be crucial for Miami’s offensive success.

Marlins’ right-hander Eury Perez will take the mound tonight. Perez has been a consistent presence in the rotation, boasting a 4-3 record and a 2.70 ERA this season. In contrast, Braves pitcher Carlos Carrasco has struggled, posting a 2-2 record and a 5.68 ERA so far.

Fans looking to catch the action can watch the game live through various streaming services, which often offer free trials to new subscribers. Despite both teams experiencing ups and downs this season, the stakes are high as they push for better standings in the National League.

The first pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT, and both teams will be eager to claim a much-needed victory as the season progresses.