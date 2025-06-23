Sports
Braves Face Mets As They Look to Climb NL East Standings
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves prepare to conclude a three-game series against the New York Mets on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Truist Park. The Braves, currently third in the NL East with a record of 33-39, are looking to gain momentum as they face the division leaders for the second time this month.
Manager Brian Snitker expressed concerns about the challenging schedule, saying, “It’s not ideal.” However, recent events might work in Atlanta’s favor. The Mets lead the East with a record of 45-29 but have dropped their last five games while dealing with key injuries to pitchers Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill.
Atlanta enters the game on a high note, having won six out of their last eight. This stretch has allowed them to close the gap on the Mets as they gear up for crucial series ahead. Following their matchup on Thursday, the Braves will travel to Miami for three games before heading back to New York for another four-game series against the Mets.
The upcoming matchup features starting pitcher Bryce Elder against Eury Perez for Friday’s game in Miami, setting the stage for what could be a pivotal stretch for Atlanta as they aim to improve their standings before the trade deadline.
In their last series against the Colorado Rockies, pitcher Grant Holmes achieved a career milestone with 15 strikeouts, but the Braves could not secure a win, losing 3-2. Snitker noted the team’s offensive struggles have held them back despite standout performances from their pitchers. “We’re starting to click here and get this thing rolling,” Snitker stated.
The Braves aim to capitalize on the Mets’ recent struggles, trying to seize the opportunity to close the gap in the division. As first-pitch approaches at 7:15 p.m. EST on Thursday, both teams are looking for a much-needed win.
