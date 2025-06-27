Braves Face Phillies in Crucial Series Opener at Truist Park

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Braves welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Truist Park on June 27, 2025, as both teams seek a much-needed victory in their National League East showdown. The game kicks off a three-game weekend series, marking a critical point in the season for both squads.

Atlanta hopes to turn around its fortunes by relying on pitcher Bryce Elder, who has struggled recently. After two tough outings against the Rockies and the Marlins, where he allowed a combined nine runs, fans are left questioning if Elder can bounce back. His last encounter with the Phillies was also challenging, allowing four runs in 3.2 innings in September 2023. However, Elder did shine earlier that season, throwing seven shutout innings in Philadelphia.

“Elder’s performance is vital for us tonight,” Braves manager commented. “We need him to regain the form he had earlier in the season.”

On the opposing mound is rookie Mick Abel, who has shown inconsistency in his short career. Abel has five major league starts, including a mix of solid performances and a few rough outings, with his last start resulting in four runs over just three innings. The Braves will look to exploit Abel’s unpredictable nature to gain an upper hand in the series.

Despite both teams facing recent struggles, the stakes are high. The Braves sit 10 games behind the division-leading New York Mets, and the Phillies trail by just half a game. With both teams needing to string together wins, Friday night promises an intense competition.

“Every game counts at this stage,” said a member of the Braves lineup. “We need to show up and perform.”

The game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports South/Southeast and Gray TV. Fans can also listen via 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan.