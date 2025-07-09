Braves Face Tough Test Against Angels as Rookie Fuentes Takes Mound

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Braves look to snap a losing streak as they host the Los Angeles Angels on July 2, 2025. After suffering a shutout loss to the Angels in their previous game, the Braves are eager for a turnaround.

The Braves, currently sitting at 39-50, have lost four straight games. Their lineup has struggled, especially with injuries sidelining key players such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna. However, outfielder Jurickson Profar returns after an 80-game suspension, hoping to provide a much-needed boost.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be good for our lineup,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Hopefully he can spark us and do something to help us get things going.”

On the mound for Atlanta is rookie Didier Fuentes, making his third career start. Fuentes has had a rough start to his tenure in the majors, posting an ERA of 10.80 over two outings. “He’s learning on the job, and we’re hopeful he can handle the pressure,” Snitker added.

The Angels counter with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who holds a 2.79 ERA and is coming off an impressive performance with 12 strikeouts against the Red Sox. “I’ve been able to throw my slider and curveball for strikes to get ahead and put away guys,” Kikuchi said.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Truist Park. Fans can catch the action on FDSSO. The weather is expected to be hot with clear skies, setting the stage for an exciting matchup.