Sports
Braves Fall to Cardinals 7-6 in Tense Nail-Biter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in a closely fought game on July 12, 2025. After a challenging start, the Braves showed grit but ultimately fell short in the ninth inning.
Starting pitcher Steven Matz threw 39 pitches, and though his performance was strong, it wasn’t enough to earn a win. The Braves had impressive innings but struggled with consistency. They scored two runs in the top of the fifth, driven by Matt Olson‘s single and Jurickson Profar’s hit.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña also made headlines with a spectacular home run in the first inning, propelling his team to an early lead. Despite their efforts, errors and missed opportunities haunted them.
The Cardinals capitalized on their chances, with notable performances that included a sixth-inning homer from Marcell Ozuna. This decisive hit allowed the Cardinals to retake the lead and dominate down the stretch.
“We fought hard, but we have to clean up some mistakes,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “Every run counts, and we have to stay focused.”
Certainly, the Cardinals’ pitching staff performed well, with Dany Hernández earning the win and Raisel Iglesias gathering his 11th save of the season. The Braves dropped to a 42-52 record with the loss, while the Cardinals advanced to 50-46.
Today’s game marks a pivotal moment as teams gear up for the All-Star break, with both looking to improve in the second half of the season.
