Sports
Braves Host Mets in Key NL East Matchup Tonight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets tonight at Truist Park, aiming for a series sweep. The game starts at 7:15 p.m. EST, marking the sixth of 15 Braves games broadcast live on Gray Media in 2025.
The Braves (33-39), currently third in the NL East, recently secured their sixth win in eight games by defeating the Mets 5-0 on Wednesday. Outfielder Alex Verdugo emphasized the importance of this sweep, stating, “(Getting the sweep) would be a momentum shift for us.”
Starting for the Braves tonight is Spencer Strider, who has a 4-1 career record against the Mets. He’s coming off an impressive performance where he struck out 13 batters against the Rockies. Meanwhile, the Mets (45-29) are struggling on a five-game losing streak and will send Clay Holmes to the mound.
This matchup is crucial as the Mets have seen their lead in the NL East shrink to two games over the Philadelphia Phillies. New York opened with three straight wins against the Nationals but faltered against the Rays.
Atlanta has been strong at home this season with a 21-15 record. The Braves have also showcased a solid team slugging percentage of .386, ranking eighth in the NL. The Mets, however, have a 31-5 record when out-hitting their opponents, indicating they need to capitalize on their offensive strength.
In roster news, the Braves have returned outfielder Stuart Fairchild from injury while designating José Azocar for assignment. The Mets are dealing with injuries as well, losing their ace, Kodai Senga, to a hamstring strain. Injuries to pitchers Tylor Megill, Sean Manaea, and Frankie Montas complicate their lineup further.
Fans can catch the game live on Atlanta’s CW Network, YouTube TV, and various cable platforms. This series wraps up tonight before the Braves head to Miami for three games against the Marlins, and then return for four more against the Mets in New York.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident