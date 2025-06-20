Braves Host Mets in Key NL East Matchup Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets tonight at Truist Park, aiming for a series sweep. The game starts at 7:15 p.m. EST, marking the sixth of 15 Braves games broadcast live on Gray Media in 2025.

The Braves (33-39), currently third in the NL East, recently secured their sixth win in eight games by defeating the Mets 5-0 on Wednesday. Outfielder Alex Verdugo emphasized the importance of this sweep, stating, “(Getting the sweep) would be a momentum shift for us.”

Starting for the Braves tonight is Spencer Strider, who has a 4-1 career record against the Mets. He’s coming off an impressive performance where he struck out 13 batters against the Rockies. Meanwhile, the Mets (45-29) are struggling on a five-game losing streak and will send Clay Holmes to the mound.

This matchup is crucial as the Mets have seen their lead in the NL East shrink to two games over the Philadelphia Phillies. New York opened with three straight wins against the Nationals but faltered against the Rays.

Atlanta has been strong at home this season with a 21-15 record. The Braves have also showcased a solid team slugging percentage of .386, ranking eighth in the NL. The Mets, however, have a 31-5 record when out-hitting their opponents, indicating they need to capitalize on their offensive strength.

In roster news, the Braves have returned outfielder Stuart Fairchild from injury while designating José Azocar for assignment. The Mets are dealing with injuries as well, losing their ace, Kodai Senga, to a hamstring strain. Injuries to pitchers Tylor Megill, Sean Manaea, and Frankie Montas complicate their lineup further.

Fans can catch the game live on Atlanta’s CW Network, YouTube TV, and various cable platforms. This series wraps up tonight before the Braves head to Miami for three games against the Marlins, and then return for four more against the Mets in New York.