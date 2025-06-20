Braves Look to Maintain Momentum Against Struggling Marlins

ATLANTA, Georgia — After a successful sweep of the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves are aiming to keep their winning streak alive as they face the Miami Marlins this week. The Braves previously defeated the Marlins 10-0 for their first victory of the season, following a challenging start where they went 0-7 on the road.

The Miami Marlins have been struggling, sitting at the bottom of the National League standings. Their team batting average is a dismal .238, and they boast a wRC+ of only 92, indicating subpar offensive performance. Manager Don Mattingly’s squad has endured significant ups and downs, failing to find consistency. “We have our work cut out for us,” said Mattingly. “We need to find ways to get runs and put pressure on our opponents.”

On the pitching side, the Marlins’ ERA- of 119 further highlights their struggles, with starting pitchers unable to deliver consistent performances. Right-hander Sandy Alcantara, who previously showed ace-level potential, has had a challenging season, posting a 6.88 ERA. However, he has displayed some improvement in recent outings, which could pose a threat if he finds rhythm against the Braves.

Braves rookie Didier Fuentes is expected to make a significant impact if called upon. Three days shy of his 20th birthday, Fuentes had an impressive Triple-A debut, showcasing his high-velocity fastball and remarkable potential. “He’s a special talent,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “If we need him, he’ll be ready to go.”

As the Braves prepare for this series, maintaining focus and discipline is crucial. They cannot afford to overlook the Marlins, despite their current struggles. “We have to take it one game at a time,” stated Braves pitcher Bryce Elder. “Every team can surprise you if you aren’t careful.”

With two teams at different ends of the standings, this series could be a chance for the Braves to solidify their place in the NL East. However, a slip-up could derail their recent momentum and leave them vulnerable.