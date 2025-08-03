Braves Lose Close Game to Reds in Speedy Classic

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Atlanta Braves fell to the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a hard-fought contest on Saturday afternoon, extending their MLB-leading total of one-run losses to 27 this season.

Brady Singer took the mound for the Braves, producing a solid performance despite struggling with command early. No runs scored in the first two innings, but the Reds struck first in the third, thanks to a homer from Elly De La Cruz that brought in Noelvi Marte.

Tyler Stephenson doubled in the second inning to help the Reds lead 2-0, scoring Jake Fraley. The Braves rallied back in the fourth. With Michael Harris on base, a single from Ozzie Albies drove in Marcell Ozuna, putting Atlanta back in the game.

Braves’ starter Bryce Elder pitched a solid game but gave up a home run to Will Benson in the seventh inning, extending the Reds’ lead to 3-1. Elder ended his day with 6.2 innings pitched, allowing four hits and earning five strikeouts.

As the game neared its end, the Braves made a last push in the top of the ninth. Ozuna walked and advanced to third after Harris singled. Albies then brought in Ozuna with another single, closing the gap to just one run.

Despite the effort, Atlanta’s comeback fell short when Jurickson Profar grounded out to second base, sealing the Braves’ fate. The team will face the Reds again the next day for the first-ever MLB Speedway Classic, with Spencer Strider set to pitch.