Sports
Braves and Marlins Open Series After Sunday Victories
MIAMI, Florida – The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins are set to open a three-game series on Monday night at loanDepot park, following their wins on Sunday.
The Braves defeated the New York Mets 4-3, thanks in part to Jurickson Profar’s two-run single in the eighth inning. Sean Murphy helped tie the game in the sixth with a two-RBI single. Raisel Iglesias secured his 22nd save of the season after navigating a tough ninth inning.
Meanwhile, the Marlins secured a 5-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Eury Pérez pitched well prior to needing relief, while Eric Wagaman contributed a solo homer in the third inning. Agustín Ramírez added an insurance run for the Marlins with a single in the seventh.
As the teams prepare for their first matchup, the Braves, with a record of 59-71, look to solidify their winning momentum. Atlanta has won six of their last ten encounters against Miami. The Braves are starting a seven-game road trip, while Miami is finishing up a nine-game homestand.
The Braves made roster changes ahead of the series, releasing struggling right-hander Erick Fedde and placing left-hander Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. Right-handers Wander Suaro and Hunter Stratton have been called up to join the team.
Game time for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta’s Edward Cabrera (6-7, 3.52 ERA) will start against the Braves’ Spencer Strider (5-11, 5.24 ERA). Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network in various regions or via MLB.TV.
Recent Posts
- Legendary Broadcaster ‘Super Jay’ Johnson Dies at 78
- Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday: Remembering Her Iconic Dance Battle
- Mexican Soprano Lourdes Ambriz Dies at Age 67
- Dončić’s Triple-Double Fuels Slovenia’s Win at EuroBasket
- Dwayne Johnson Embraces Vulnerability in ‘The Smashing Machine’
- Minneapolis Mass Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, Community Mourning
- Craig Jones Invitational 2 Kicks Off with Intense Grappling Action in Las Vegas
- Labor Day 2025: What Will Be Open and Closed
- LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu
- Julia Stewart Reveals Bold Business Move on Podcast
- Oasis Returns to America: A Long-Awaited Comeback
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine
- Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media