Braves and Marlins Open Series After Sunday Victories

MIAMI, Florida – The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins are set to open a three-game series on Monday night at loanDepot park, following their wins on Sunday.

The Braves defeated the New York Mets 4-3, thanks in part to Jurickson Profar’s two-run single in the eighth inning. Sean Murphy helped tie the game in the sixth with a two-RBI single. Raisel Iglesias secured his 22nd save of the season after navigating a tough ninth inning.

Meanwhile, the Marlins secured a 5-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Eury Pérez pitched well prior to needing relief, while Eric Wagaman contributed a solo homer in the third inning. Agustín Ramírez added an insurance run for the Marlins with a single in the seventh.

As the teams prepare for their first matchup, the Braves, with a record of 59-71, look to solidify their winning momentum. Atlanta has won six of their last ten encounters against Miami. The Braves are starting a seven-game road trip, while Miami is finishing up a nine-game homestand.

The Braves made roster changes ahead of the series, releasing struggling right-hander Erick Fedde and placing left-hander Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. Right-handers Wander Suaro and Hunter Stratton have been called up to join the team.

Game time for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta’s Edward Cabrera (6-7, 3.52 ERA) will start against the Braves’ Spencer Strider (5-11, 5.24 ERA). Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network in various regions or via MLB.TV.