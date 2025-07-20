Braves’ Nacho Alvarez Jr. Named Top Breakout Candidate for Second Half

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are looking to rejuvenate their playoff hopes as the season progresses, and a potential key player in that effort is infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. This week, Bleacher Report highlighted him as the Braves’ top breakout candidate for the second half of the 2025 MLB season.

Alvarez, who has struggled with wrist and oblique injuries this season, was only able to play 11 games at Triple-A Gwinnett. Nevertheless, he showcased impressive numbers, hitting .361 with 13 hits and nine walks in 49 plate appearances. He started at third base for the Braves on the Saturday and Sunday before the All-Star break, filling in for the injured Austin Riley.

“If he hits, he could play his way into a super-utility role once Riley returns,” Joel Reuter wrote in his article.

Alvarez is currently the Braves’ No. 3 prospect, and he has been the only position player in the team’s top seven since catcher Drake Baldwin fell out of the prospect list due to his major league debut at the start of the season. This makes any contributions from Alvarez particularly crucial as the team awaits other offensive support from the minor leagues.

Despite his struggles at the major league level, where he is batting just .122 with a .304 OPS this season, a strong performance could change the tide for the Braves. Alvarez’s current form, highlighted by a stellar showing in the minors, suggests he might be ready to prove himself.

The Braves’ offense has struggled in 2025, and every bit of production from Alvarez could be significant. He acknowledges that he must perform better to become Atlanta’s breakout candidate.

“I feel like I’m overmatched at this level. But at this point, I can’t do much more in the minors,” Alvarez shared after concluding his stint in Gwinnett.

The team remains optimistic that Alvarez can help them regain traction in the race for the playoffs, especially as they gear up for the challenges that lie ahead.