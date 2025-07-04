Braves and Orioles Battle as Disappointing Seasons Continue

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Braves host the Baltimore Orioles for a series-opening game on July 4, marking a clash of two teams that have struggled in the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

Both squads entered the season with playoff hopes but have underperformed. The Orioles, who had below 50 percent playoff odds to start the year, have fallen to a 21-36 record through May. Despite a slight recovery, their position player fWAR ranks 22nd and they sit 27th in pitching fWAR.

“It’s been pretty terrible for us,” an internal source from the Orioles said about the team’s struggles, which included the firing of their manager. “Even with some wins in June, it feels like it is too late.”

The Braves, meanwhile, have not fared much better, recording a mediocre 15th place in position player fWAR and 17th in pitching fWAR. With a record impacted by inconsistent performances, they are -5 by BaseRuns.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features Spencer Strider for the Braves and Charlie Morton for the Orioles. Strider, who had a strong stretch earlier in the season, stumbled recently with a 4/3 K/BB ratio against the Phillies, although he did complete seven innings for the first time this year.

Morton returns to Atlanta following a difficult season. After a rough start, he has improved in his last six starts, maintaining a 73/60/79 output, including three dominant outings.

The game begins tonight at 7:15 p.m. EDT at Truist Park. The matchup can be seen on FanDuel Sports South, MLB Network, or heard on local radio stations.