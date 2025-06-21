Braves Pitcher Chris Sale on Injured List with Fractured Ribcage

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Chris Sale has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a fractured left ribcage, the team announced on Saturday. The injury is backdated to June 19.

Sale was injured while making a diving play during Wednesday night’s game against the New York Mets. He managed to finish the game, which ended in a 5-0 win for Atlanta, but was pulled afterward. The injury is a significant setback for the Braves, who are fighting for a Wild Card spot in the National League.

In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled left-hander Austin Cox from their Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett to fill the gap in their rotation. Sale, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, has been performing exceptionally well this season, with a 2.52 earned run average (ERA) and 114 strikeouts over 15 games.

Despite Sale’s injury luck over the years, his recent performance has been strong. He had allowed just six earned runs in the last 54 innings pitched, which translates to a remarkable 1.00 ERA since May. However, this injury is a painful blow to the Braves, who have been playing well and had recently closed the gap to within six games of a Wild Card spot.

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos previously stated that the team would not trade Sale, who is under club control until 2026. While the Braves have enjoyed a solid season overall, the loss of a top-tier pitcher like Sale could have significant implications for the team’s playoff ambitions.

More updates are expected as Sale’s recovery progresses, and the Braves continue to navigate the season without him.