Braves Prepare for Key Series Against Mets After Recent Success

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The Atlanta Braves are set to conclude a three-game series against the New York Mets on Thursday, June 19, before facing them again from June 23 to 26. Braves manager Brian Snitker commented on the unusual scheduling, saying, “It’s not ideal,” but noted it could work to Atlanta’s advantage.

The Mets, currently leading the NL East with a record of 45-29, recently suffered a downturn, losing five consecutive games after a six-game winning streak. Injuries to key starting pitchers Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill have impacted their performance.

Atlanta, standing at 33-39, has won six of its last eight games, helping the team gain ground in the divisional standings. Following their last game against the Mets, the Braves will face the Miami Marlins for three games, then return to New York for four more against the Mets before ending the month with a home series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

This upcoming stretch is crucial as the Braves evaluate their position heading into the trade deadline. The teams have not met prior to this week, with a total of seven matchups scheduled over a ten-game span.

Looking ahead, the pitching matchups are as follows: Bryce Elder will start against Eury Perez on Friday night, followed by Grant Holmes and Sandy Alcantara on Saturday, and then Spencer Schwellenbach and Cal Quantrill on Sunday. The Braves will then face Chris Sale against Paul Blackburn on Monday in New York.

The game on June 19 is set for 7:15 p.m. EST at Truist Park, and fans can catch the action on Atlanta’s CW Network or YouTube TV. Gray Media will simulcast 15 games throughout the Southeast this season.

In recent news, Grant Holmes achieved a career milestone by striking out 15 batters in a recent game, although the Braves lost to the Colorado Rockies. “It was a special moment,” Holmes said about his performance, despite the disappointing result.

Snitker expressed optimism about the rotation, stating, “Those guys are really good. If we stay like we are we’ll be in a pretty good position.” As the Braves aim to capitalize on their recent momentum, they face a determined Mets team hoping to bounce back from their recent struggles.