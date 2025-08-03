Sports
Braves Reconfigure Roster as Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Key Matchup
ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Braves made crucial roster moves ahead of Friday’s game in Cincinnati. The team recalled left-handed pitcher Austin Cox and optioned right-hander Dane Dunning to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Cox has had a limited season, pitching just eight innings with a 2.25 ERA. The transaction comes after Dunning’s rough outing on Thursday, where he was hit hard, allowing five runs without recording an out.
The Braves entered Friday’s contest following a narrow 3-2 loss to their opponent. They will next face off in the Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee.
In other news, the Braves placed outfielder Chris Matz on the injured list due to a right hamstring strain. His move is retroactive to July 30. Meanwhile, third baseman Jake Lamb was also placed on the injured list with a strained right shoulder, and reliever Mark Melancon was sidelined due to lower back pain. First baseman Spencer Torkelson will be out for at least three weeks following a left wrist fracture.
On July 27, the Braves acquired veteran starter Erick Fedde from the St. Louis Cardinals. This move was made necessary by the transfer of pitcher Grant Holmes to the 60-day injured list shortly after he expressed concerns about elbow tightness. Fedde had previously lost his rotation spot with the Cardinals and comes to Atlanta under tight circumstances as the team seeks stability in its starting lineup.
Fedde was effective in 2024 but is struggling this year with an ERA over 5. Upon acquiring him, the Cardinals agreed to cover most of Fedde’s salary for the remainder of the season.
Finally, the Braves maintained their star players Raisel Iglesias and Marcell Ozuna as the trade deadline passed, indicating a lack of market interest in them. Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is expected to address the media soon regarding these developments.
