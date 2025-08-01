Braves and Reds Clash in Thrilling August MLB Matchup

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds (57-53) host the Atlanta Braves (46-62) on Friday in the second game of a three-game series. The matchup follows a close contest last night where the Braves edged the Reds 12-11 in 10 innings.

Atlanta’s starting pitcher Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA) will take the mound against Cincinnati’s Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA). The game is set to begin at 12:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds enter this game as the -142 favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which means a bet of $142 would win $100. The over/under for total runs in the match is set at 9.5.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been a standout for the Reds, leading the team with a .282 batting average, 18 home runs, and 69 RBIs. In the previous game, he went 3-of-6 with a home run and three RBIs, contributing significantly to the team’s performance.

First baseman Spencer Steer is another key player for Cincinnati, contributing a .242 batting average and 11 home runs this season. He hit a three-run homer in Thursday’s loss to the Braves, showcasing his ability to drive in runs.

On the Braves’ side, first baseman Matt Olson has also been productive, boasting a .261 batting average with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs. Recently, he had a strong showing against the Kansas City Royals, going 2-of-5 with an RBI.

Betting Insights: SportsLine’s projection model has simulated the game 10,000 times and suggests leaning towards the over on total runs, projecting an average of 9.7 combined runs. The model indicates that one side of the money line carries significant value.

Who will come out on top in this NL duel? Follow the game’s unfolding drama as both teams aim for a crucial victory.