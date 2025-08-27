Braves Release Pitcher Erick Fedde, Place Aaron Bummer on Injured List

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves released right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde on Sunday, just weeks after acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals. The move comes amid a challenging season for the Braves, who are currently trailing in the playoff race.

Fedde, 32, joined Atlanta on July 27 in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. During his brief stint with the Braves, he struggled significantly, posting an 8.10 ERA over five games, including four starts. Overall, Fedde’s record this season stands at 4-12 with a 5.76 ERA across 25 games between St. Louis and Atlanta.

In a related roster move, the Braves placed left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation. Bummer, who has a 3.81 ERA this season, had been a reliable option in the Braves’ bullpen but has been sidelined at a crucial juncture of the season. He has also been effective recently, allowing only one run in his last five appearances.

To fill the gaps created by these moves, the Braves called up right-handers Wander Suero and Hunter Stratton from Triple-A. Fedde’s release is seen as a sad but necessary decision, considering his recent performances and the team’s dire need for effective pitching.

Despite Fedde’s previous success in 2024, where he recorded a 3.30 ERA with the White Sox and Cardinals, his current struggles can’t be overlooked. With the Braves significantly behind the New York Mets in playoff contention, these changes indicate a shift in focus toward future performance and roster adjustments.

As the Braves continue their season, they will face the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies in their upcoming games. The team’s management is under pressure to improve for the next season, with many fans expressing hopes for roster upgrades during the offseason.