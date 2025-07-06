Braves Release Struggling Outfielder Alex Verdugo After Waiver Clearance

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have officially parted ways with outfielder Alex Verdugo after he cleared waivers, following his designation for assignment earlier this week. Verdugo’s exit from the team comes just as fellow outfielder Jurickson Profar is set to return from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Verdugo, 29, joined the Braves late in the offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. His initial performance was promising; he batted .322 with an .825 OPS over his first 14 games. However, his batting average fell to .203 with a .481 OPS in his last 42 games.

“I know it wasn’t my best personal year on offense,” Verdugo reflected after his time with the Braves, hinting at his struggles since joining the team. Upon the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. from injury, Verdugo’s batting position in the lineup dropped, further impacting his performance.

Throughout his time in Atlanta, Verdugo managed only 10 doubles and no home runs in 56 games, resulting in a disappointing overall offensive output. The Braves have struggled offensively in left field this season, ranking last among major league teams in several offensive categories.

As Verdugo’s stint with the Braves comes to an end, his future remains uncertain. He will be available for other teams to claim if he clears waivers, but the likelihood of a quick signing is reduced due to his recent performance.

“Given his struggles and the lack of production, we will likely see a release,” a sports analyst noted regarding the situation. Whether Verdugo can rebound with another team remains to be seen, but the Braves appear ready to move forward without him.