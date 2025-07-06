Sports
Braves Release Struggling Outfielder Alex Verdugo After Waiver Clearance
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have officially parted ways with outfielder Alex Verdugo after he cleared waivers, following his designation for assignment earlier this week. Verdugo’s exit from the team comes just as fellow outfielder Jurickson Profar is set to return from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Verdugo, 29, joined the Braves late in the offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. His initial performance was promising; he batted .322 with an .825 OPS over his first 14 games. However, his batting average fell to .203 with a .481 OPS in his last 42 games.
“I know it wasn’t my best personal year on offense,” Verdugo reflected after his time with the Braves, hinting at his struggles since joining the team. Upon the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. from injury, Verdugo’s batting position in the lineup dropped, further impacting his performance.
Throughout his time in Atlanta, Verdugo managed only 10 doubles and no home runs in 56 games, resulting in a disappointing overall offensive output. The Braves have struggled offensively in left field this season, ranking last among major league teams in several offensive categories.
As Verdugo’s stint with the Braves comes to an end, his future remains uncertain. He will be available for other teams to claim if he clears waivers, but the likelihood of a quick signing is reduced due to his recent performance.
“Given his struggles and the lack of production, we will likely see a release,” a sports analyst noted regarding the situation. Whether Verdugo can rebound with another team remains to be seen, but the Braves appear ready to move forward without him.
Recent Posts
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
- Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
- Senate Passes Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amidst Heated Debate
- Adria Arjona Shines as Bix in ‘Andor’ Season 2
- Samsonova Favored Against Bouzas Maneiro in Wimbledon Fourth Round
- Marathon Digital Reports Shifts in Institutional Allocations Amid Market Volatility
- Mebane Residents Warned of Possible Dam Failure Amid Heavy Rains
- Buffalo Sabres File for Arbitration with Defenseman Bowen Byram
- Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic, Sinner Advance in Round of 16 Action
- Pope Leo XIV Resumes Papal Tradition in Castel Gandolfo This Summer