Braves’ Schwellenbach Placed on Injured List with Elbow Fracture

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a fractured right elbow, the team announced Wednesday. This injury comes as a major setback for a Braves team already struggling this season.

Schwellenbach, 25, began feeling soreness after his last start against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he had a strong performance. He pitched seven innings, allowing just one run and striking out 12 batters. However, after experiencing tightness that night, he sought medical attention, leading to an MRI that confirmed the fracture.

“I set a goal for myself to be healthy and throw a bunch of innings, and it just really sucks,” Schwellenbach said after the diagnosis. The Braves hope he can return in September, but his timeline for recovery is uncertain.

His loss adds to a growing list of injured players for Atlanta, which includes reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale, who has also been placed on the injured list with a fractured rib. The team’s pitching rotation has taken heavy hits this season, with several pitchers sidelined due to injuries. Other notable absences include Reynaldo López, who underwent shoulder surgery, and AJ Smith-Shawver, who required Tommy John surgery.

As a result of these injuries, the Braves have struggled in the standings, currently holding a record of 38-46 and sitting in fourth place in the National League East. The team needs to climb the standings to justify making trade acquisitions before the July 31 trade deadline.

“It’s just hard in any organization to cover that depth,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I always say it’s an opportunity for somebody to do something really good.”

With Schwellenbach and other key players injured, the Braves will need to rely on younger pitchers like Hurston Waldrep and seek additional depth options from their minor league affiliates.

For now, the club continues to prepare for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Angels with hopes for improvement despite the current challenges.