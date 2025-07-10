Braves Seek to Maximize Drake Baldwin’s Impact Amid Lost 2025 Season

ATLANTA, Georgia — With the Atlanta Braves‘ 2025 season all but over, the management is re-evaluating their strategy, focusing on long-term development and potential future gains. Currently, the Braves sit at 39-50, well out of postseason contention, leading the team to shift priorities toward player development.

This situation has ignited discussions around rookie catcher Drake Baldwin, who is having an impressive season. Currently, he is slashing .274/.352/.474 and ranks among the best catchers in Major League Baseball. Baldwin’s performance makes him a candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year award, which could also trigger a bonus pick in next year’s MLB Draft due to the Prospect Promotion Incentive.

“Getting Baldwin more at-bats this season should be a top priority for Atlanta,” said a team source. This strategy aims not only to bolster Baldwin’s development but also to assess the team’s future with both him and veteran Sean Murphy sharing time behind the plate.

Despite Baldwin’s success, he has been sharing playing time with Murphy. Fans are pushing for more frequent appearances by Baldwin, arguing that utilizing both catchers effectively can pave the way for better decisions regarding Murphy’s future with the team, especially considering his significant contract.

The Braves’ approach to their lineup may also evolve. With the designated hitter spot open and struggling players like Marcell Ozuna potentially sidelined for health reasons, there are more opportunities to maximize both Baldwin’s and Murphy’s at-bats.

Atlanta’s leadership must decide whether they can keep both catchers or if trading Murphy is more beneficial for future seasons. The struggle remains evident as the team needs to capitalize on Baldwin’s potential while evaluating its current roster.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Braves have tough choices ahead. Holding on to valuable assets like Baldwin will be crucial. The management recognizes that the 2025 season might be lost, but a methodical approach can ensure better prospects for 2026 and beyond.