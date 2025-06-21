Braves Seek Win Against Struggling Marlins in Miami

Miami, FL — The Atlanta Braves aim to maintain their momentum after a recent sweep of the New York Mets as they face the Miami Marlins on Saturday, June 21, at 4:10 p.m. EDT at LoanDepot Park.

Starting for the Braves will be Grant Holmes, who is looking to help his team bounce back from potential setbacks. Holmes has performed admirably early in games this season but has faced challenges as the innings progress. He hopes to exploit a Marlins lineup that has struggled significantly at the plate.

The opposing pitcher, Eury Perez, is making his third start since returning from injury. Although Perez was a highly regarded prospect, his performance so far this season has been inconsistent, with troubling stats of 6.43 earned runs per nine innings.

Despite their challenges, the Marlins will look to capitalize on their home turf. Their offense has shown signs of struggle, with a team batting average of .238. The team is trying to navigate a season that is already marked by ups and downs, making Saturday’s game crucial for both teams.

Atlanta’s previous encounter with Miami ended in a blowout victory, when the Braves defeated the Marlins 10-0 earlier this season. However, they are aware that a series loss now could undo the gains achieved in recent games.

“It’s important for us to stay focused and take care of business,” Braves manager said. “We can’t underestimate any team in this league.”

This matchup marks a vital point in the Braves’ season as they continue to strive for a playoff berth. Fans will be watching closely to see if the Braves can sustain their recent success against a struggling Marlins team.