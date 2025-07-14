Braves Select Shortstop Tate Southisene in 2025 MLB Draft

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Braves have made a move to strengthen their roster by selecting shortstop Tate Southisene from Basic High School in Nevada with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. This choice marks the first time in six years that the Braves have selected a position player in the first round.

Southisene, born on October 6, 2006, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He bats and throws right-handed, showcasing impressive skills as both a hitter and a fielder. His rankings include 43rd by Baseball America and 39th by MLB Pipeline, indicating strong potential as a prospect.

Tate is known for his power and hitting ability, projecting to have grades around 50 for both average and power. He brings above-average speed on the bases and is described as having an above-average arm defensively. Some teams are even considering him for a position in center field to leverage his speed.

Despite little buzz around him before the draft, Braves scouts have focused on high school shortstops for several years. They see Southisene as a well-rounded player who can contribute immediately, filling a gap in their position player pipeline, which has lacked top-tier talent.

Another point of interest for the Braves is Southisene’s potential to come in under slot value. This could provide them with more flexibility to make additional strategic picks later in the draft process. Braves fans should keep an eye on how Southisene develops as he could be a key part of the team’s future.