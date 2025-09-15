Braves Set for Final Road Trip Against Struggling Nationals

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for their last road trip of the 2025 season, starting Monday night against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. The Braves, who are facing their first losing season since 2017, are hoping to avoid being swept in the series.

Atlanta’s Spencer Strider will take the mound for the opener, despite a rough 5-13 record and a 4.86 ERA. Strider has altered his pitching strategy in recent outings in an attempt to salvage what remains of the season. He will be challenged by the Nationals, who are struggling offensively and have one of the bottom ten records in Major League Baseball.

On the other side, Washington’s Mitchell Parker, boasting a 5.69 ERA, is set to pitch and is also looking for improvement after a disappointing season. Parker has faced the Braves twice earlier this year, allowing seven earned runs over ten innings. While the Nationals are facing difficulties, Braves fans are advised to keep an eye on promising player James Wood.

The Braves are fresh off a morale-boosting 8-3 victory against the Houston Astros, where Sandy León hit his first home run since making a comeback, providing critical support to a struggling team. León’s play has been pivotal for rookie Drake Baldwin, who has thrived under León’s mentorship.

“He’s a wonderful mentor to Drake. There’s a lot of respect there,” manager Brian Snitker praised León’s experience and leadership. The victory on Sunday marked a significant moment for the Braves, allowing them to secure at least one win against the Astros after a challenging series.

As the Braves prepare for their match against the Nationals, they have a tight schedule ahead, with four games to be played over three days. Following this series, Atlanta will face the Detroit Tigers before returning home for the season’s final stretch.

Monday’s game is scheduled for 6:45 PM ET, and fans can catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network South or stream it via MLB.tv.