Sports
Braves Set Standard Lineup as Season Winds Down
ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Braves are rolling out their standard lineup Saturday night as they aim to get back on track. The move comes as catcher Sean Murphy is out for the season, allowing Drake Baldwin to get everyday at-bats.
Ronald Acuña Jr. seems to have solidified his position in the middle of the order after previously batting as low as seventh in recent games. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna has dropped to eighth in the batting order, indicating a decline in his offensive performance.
On the opposite side, the Houston Astros are making changes to their batting order from the previous night. Shortstop Jeremy Peña is leading off, followed by Yordan Alvarez in second, Carlos Correa third, and Jose Altuve hitting clean-up. Catcher Yanier Diaz will be behind the plate tonight, sitting primary catcher Victor Caratini.
The Braves, looking to finish strong as the season nears its end, are eager to regain momentum. As they face the Astros, fans are hopeful for a strong performance that could reinvigorate the team’s chances in the playoffs.
