Sports
Braves Shift Lineup as Holmes Starts Against Marlins
Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Braves are looking to regain momentum as they face the Miami Marlins tonight, hoping pitcher Grant Holmes can contain the Marlins’ offense. This game follows a strong series for the Braves, but it also follows a disappointing loss on Friday night.
In a notable change, the Braves have moved Matt Olson to the second spot in the batting order, departing from their previous strategy of rotating players into that position. Olson, along with the team’s top hitters Austin Riley, batting third, and Marcell Ozuna, batting fourth, aims to create a strong start for the team tonight. Catcher Drake Baldwin will bat fifth in the lineup.
The Marlins are sticking with a similar lineup to Friday’s game, with one adjustment—Eric Wagaman replaces Heriberto Hernandez at first base and will bat sixth. The rest of Miami’s batting order has seen some shifting, with players such as Hicks, Norby, and Meyers adjusting their positions.
The game is set to begin at 4:10 PM ET, and fans can catch the action through usual broadcasting channels. Both teams are looking to make an impact in this crucial matchup as they continue their respective season campaigns.
