News
Brawl Erupts on Breeze Airways Flight from Virginia to California
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A brawl broke out Wednesday morning aboard Breeze Airways flight MX704, diverting the aircraft from its route from Norfolk, Virginia, to California.
The incident occurred when an intoxicated male passenger initiated a physical altercation with both guests and flight attendants. The airline reported that the man began yelling racist slurs while wielding a skateboard.
According to police, the man was placed in restraints twice but managed to break free on both occasions. A flight attendant and a guest were evaluated for minor injuries, although local law enforcement reported that no serious injuries were noted.
Upon landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport, the disruptive passenger was taken into custody by the Grand Junction Police Department under direction from the FBI. Currently, he remains at the Mesa County Detention Facility while the investigation continues.
The FBI stated that further information and potential charges will be handled by the agency as the inquiry progresses.
Breeze Airways, a low-cost U.S. airline founded in May 2021, offers service to approximately 70 destinations. Following the incident, the airline expressed its commitment to supporting its crew and passengers affected by the situation, assuring them they would reach their final destination safely and promptly.
Despite the disruption, Breeze Airways continues to offer varied fare options for its flights, with some prices starting below $40.
Recent Posts
- U.S. Doubles Reward for Maduro to $50 Million Amid Rising Tensions
- Carlos Alcaraz Advances at Cincinnati Open with Win Over Medjedovic
- Red Sox Crush Astros 14-1 in Uneven Showdown
- Carlos Alcaraz Faces Luca Nordi in Cincinnati Open Round of 16
- Toto and Men at Work Rock Pine Knob on Humid Summer Night
- Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Addresses Taylor Swift’s New Album on Today Show
- Rookie of the Year Debate: Bueckers vs. Citron Heats Up
- Taylor Swift’s Family: A Close-knit Team Behind Her Stardom
- Reds Acquire Andujar, Shake Up Lineup Against Left-Handed Pitching
- Timothée Chalamet Stars in A24’s ‘Marty Supreme,’ Trailer Released
- Cade Horton Leads Cubs in Wild Card Race Amid Struggles
- Morgan Freeman Headlines Inaugural Big Voices for Little Children Fundraiser
- Alianza Lima Hosts Universidad Católica in Sudamericana Round of 16 Clash
- Top MLB Player Props and Predictions for August 13th Action
- New York City Faces Extreme Drought Amid Scattered Showers Forecasted
- Mortgage Applications Surge Amid Declining Rates
- Elena Rybakina Advances to Face Madison Keys at Cincinnati Open
- Yankees vs. Twins Series Finale Delayed by Rain
- Rinderknech Collapses Mid-Match at Cincinnati Open Amid Sweltering Heat
- ATP Tour Continues with Exciting Matches in Upcoming Tournament