Brawl Erupts on Breeze Airways Flight from Virginia to California

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A brawl broke out Wednesday morning aboard Breeze Airways flight MX704, diverting the aircraft from its route from Norfolk, Virginia, to California.

The incident occurred when an intoxicated male passenger initiated a physical altercation with both guests and flight attendants. The airline reported that the man began yelling racist slurs while wielding a skateboard.

According to police, the man was placed in restraints twice but managed to break free on both occasions. A flight attendant and a guest were evaluated for minor injuries, although local law enforcement reported that no serious injuries were noted.

Upon landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport, the disruptive passenger was taken into custody by the Grand Junction Police Department under direction from the FBI. Currently, he remains at the Mesa County Detention Facility while the investigation continues.

The FBI stated that further information and potential charges will be handled by the agency as the inquiry progresses.

Breeze Airways, a low-cost U.S. airline founded in May 2021, offers service to approximately 70 destinations. Following the incident, the airline expressed its commitment to supporting its crew and passengers affected by the situation, assuring them they would reach their final destination safely and promptly.

Despite the disruption, Breeze Airways continues to offer varied fare options for its flights, with some prices starting below $40.