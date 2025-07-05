Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Brayden Fogle, a four-star tight end from Lexington High School, announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on Friday. Fogle made the announcement via social media and chose the Bulldogs over offers from Penn State and LSU.

“The biggest thing for me was their standard that they set down there to be great was motivating, inspiring,” Fogle told Dawgs247. “It’s just pushing you to be the best, and they do that very well. It’s the standard and how well they develop people.”

Fogle stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 225 pounds. Last fall, he helped his team reach the third round of the Division III playoffs, catching 59 passes for 792 yards and five touchdowns. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Ohio first team as a receiver.

Lexington coach Andrew Saris praised Fogle’s athleticism, saying, “He has a skill set to do some really crazy things.” Last season, the Minutemen qualified for the playoffs as the No. 12 seed in Region 10, winning two road games before losing to Toledo Central Catholic in the regional semifinals. In that game, Fogle recorded four receptions for 136 yards against TCC’s Victor Singleton, a recruit for Texas A&M.

Besides football, Fogle also excels in basketball, earning the title of Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during that season.

This fall, Fogle will team up with quarterback Joe Caudill, a Michigan State recruit, as both aim for continued success on the field. “Brayden has the capability to dominate every play,” Coach Saris stated. “I have no doubt that he will continue to improve and be the leader that I know he is.”