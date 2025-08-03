Brazier Returns to Competition After Major Injuries

EUGENE, Oregon — Donavan Brazier, the 2019 world champion in the 800m, is making a comeback in this week’s Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. After almost three years sidelined by injuries, Brazier is ready to compete alongside top athletes in his event.

His journey back to the track follows a series of struggles, including a fractured ankle that required surgery and another operation on his right foot for Haglund’s deformity. “It’s been the single most difficult time in my career,” Brazier shared. Despite these challenges, he managed to return to racing this spring, winning his comeback meet in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Brazier’s return could not have come at a more crucial time, as the top three finishers in the 800m at this championship will earn spots on the team for the September World Championships in Tokyo. He aims to reclaim his position among the elite, joining fellow American runners Josh Hoey and Bryce Hoppel, both of whom have shown impressive times in the event.

In recent months, Brazier’s determination has reignited his love for running. Training in Flagstaff, Arizona, under coach Mike Smith, he has regained confidence in his abilities, clocking in competitive times of 1:43.81 and 1:43.08 in June and July, respectively.

Hoey, competing against Brazier for the first time since 2019, has also faced a challenging path. After several coaching changes and near misses in prior competitions, Hoey captured the gold in the men’s 800m at the World Indoor Championships this year, further showcasing the depth of talent in the event.

Brazier reflected on the significance of the upcoming race, stating, “I know the 800m is no slouch of an event right now, but I’m ready to make my mark again.” His journey exemplifies resilience and the relentless pursuit of athletic dreams.