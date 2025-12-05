Brazil to Face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in World Cup 2026 Group C

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Brazilian national soccer team has learned its opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, headlined as the Group C seed, will face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland during the tournament set to occur in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The matches are scheduled for June 13 against Morocco, June 19 against Haiti, and June 24 against Scotland.

With five World Cup titles, Brazil seeks to reclaim the championship, last won in 2002. In the previous tournament, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia, and their best finish since the 2002 victory was fourth place in 2014.

Morocco, ranked 11th by FIFA, arrives as a strong competitor after an impressive semifinal run in the 2022 World Cup. The team, under coach Walid Regragui, is unbeaten since January 2024 and achieved perfect qualification for the World Cup with eight victories in eight games.

The last matchup between Brazil and Morocco occurred in 1998, where Brazil won 3-0. From the historical context, Brazil has faced Scotland ten times, securing eight victories and tying twice without losing, with their previous encounter also in 1998.

Haiti marks its return to the World Cup for the first time in over 50 years after leading their Concacaf group during the qualifiers. Haiti’s squad features standout players such as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Ricardo Adé.

As the competition format changes, the 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams divided into 16 groups, with the first match kicking off on June 11, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The final is set for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

As part of the new structure, teams will enjoy a minimum of three days of rest between matches, enhancing player recovery and preparation during the tournament.