Brazil Faces Uruguay in 2025 Copa América Femenina Semifinals

Quito, Ecuador — Brazil will take on Uruguay in the semifinals of the 2025 Copa América Femenina on Tuesday, July 29, at 8 p.m. EDT. This matchup promises to be thrilling, as both teams vie for a spot in the championship game.

Brazil enters the contest as the favorite after topping Group B with a record of 3-0-1. Their only slip came during a scoreless draw against Colombia on July 25. Historically, Brazil is a powerhouse in this tournament, having won eight of the nine editions held so far, including the last four. Their statistics are impressive, with 47 wins in 50 matches, solidifying their place as the frontrunner.

Conversely, Uruguay has shown strong performances, finishing second in Group A behind Argentina with a record of 2-1-1. This is their best showing in years, as they achieved two wins in a single tournament for the first time since 2014. Despite never reaching the Copa América final, Uruguay is eager to make history in this semifinal.

The stakes are high, as the winner will advance to face Colombia in the finals on Saturday. Colombia secured their place after beating Argentina on penalties 5-4 in a match that ended in a scoreless draw.

Fans can watch the semifinal live on FOX Sports 1 or stream it on platforms like FuboTV, which offers multiple viewing options. Brazil aims to continue its dominance, while Uruguay looks to turn the tide and create a significant upset.