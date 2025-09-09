Brazil Qualifies for World Cup 2026 Under Ancelotti’s Leadership

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s national football team has secured a spot for the 2026 World Cup under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has implemented strategic changes since his appointment. The team impressively did not concede a single goal in their last three qualifying matches, tying with Ecuador 0-0 on June 6, edging past Paraguay 1-0 on June 11, and defeating Chile 3-0 last Thursday.

Despite some offensive struggles, the Brazilian attack shows promise with Raphinha stepping up alongside promising talents like Estevao and Luiz Henrique. Fans remain hopeful, though opinions are mixed about the team’s readiness to face top European and Argentine squads.

Ancelotti’s adjustments also focus on enhancing team organization and solidity, which many supporters acknowledge. Nevertheless, some critics argue that qualifying for the World Cup in a format that sends six out of ten teams is relatively easier.

Brazil is gearing up for their final qualifying match against Bolivia at an altitude of 4,000 meters on Tuesday night. This will be a vital test as they conclude their qualification campaign.

Supporters continue to discuss the team’s progress and express their thoughts on social media, revealing a community deeply invested in the team’s resurgence.