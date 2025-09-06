Brazil Set to Face Chile in World Cup Qualifiers at Maracanã

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – The Brazilian national team will face Chile on Thursday, September 4, at 9:30 PM local time at Maracanã Stadium. This match marks Brazil’s likely farewell home game before the 2026 World Cup.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been preparing for the game as Brazil has already secured its place in the World Cup, currently sitting in third place in the South American qualifiers with 25 points. The team will be looking to test new strategies and players in anticipation of the upcoming tournament.

The last time Brazil played at the Maracanã was nearly two years ago, a match to forget, as it ended in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in November 2023. This game against Chile is expected to draw over 60,000 fans, with a concert by singer Ivete Sangalo planned before the match.

Brazilian football fans are eager to see how Ancelotti implements a four-forward lineup, similar to the formation used in their last game against Paraguay. New additions Estêvão and João Pedro from Chelsea will join Raphinha and Gabriel Martinelli in the attacking lineup.

In defense, Gabriel Magalhães returns to partner with Marquinhos, who is set to reach 100 caps for the national team. The lineup will also feature Wesley and Douglas Santos as full-backs following injuries to Vanderson and Alex Sandro.

The expected starting XI for Brazil includes: Alisson; Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, and Douglas Santos; Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Estêvão, João Pedro, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Chile, currently at the bottom of the qualifiers, will be led by interim coach Nicolás Córdova. The team has only 10 points in 16 matches and aims to salvage some pride by securing at least one victory in their final two games.

The anticipated Chilean lineup features players such as Vigouroux, González, and Suazo. Despite being out of contention for the World Cup, the Chilean squad is expected to give a spirited performance.

With the intensity of rivalries ion both sides, every second of the match is likely to be critical for player performances and national pride as the teams head into the final rounds of qualifications.