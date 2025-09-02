Brazil Supreme Court Begins Trial of Former President Bolsonaro for Alleged Coup

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court panel opened the verdict and sentencing phase Tuesday in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of leading a conspiracy to remain in power after losing the 2022 presidential election.

The court has scheduled sessions through September 12 to determine whether Bolsonaro is guilty of attempting to overturn the election results, where he was narrowly defeated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Justice Alexandre de Moraes, presiding over the case, emphasized the court’s impartiality, saying, “History teaches us that impunity, omission, and cowardice are not options for peace.”

Bolsonaro, who did not attend the court session, has called the proceedings politically motivated. His lawyer, Celso Vilardi, mentioned that Bolsonaro was instead at home under house arrest, following previous violations of court orders. His sons, Carlos and Jair Renan, held a vigil with supporters outside his residence.

He is charged with attempting to stage a coup, forming an armed criminal organization, and violent attempts to abolish democracy. A conviction on the coup plot charge could lead to a prison sentence of up to 12 years. He faces eight co-defendants, including former military leaders, as they fight similar charges.

In August, Brazil’s electoral court banned Bolsonaro from running in elections until 2030, citing abuse of power and unfounded claims about the country’s electronic voting system. A federal police investigation indicated that misinformation campaigns were part of a broader scheme to maintain Bolsonaro in office.

Prosecutors presented various pieces of evidence during the trial, including handwritten notes and digital messages, alleging that the accused plotted a coup which also included plans against Lula and de Moraes. Defense attorneys countered by stating that Bolsonaro’s acceptance of a presidential transition proves he did not intend to thwart democracy.

President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for Bolsonaro, labeling the proceedings as a “witch hunt” and has placed tariffs on Brazilian goods, further complicating US-Brazil relations. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s son has relocated to the US to lobby against the judicial proceedings.

Boasting a history of coups both attempted and successful in Brazil, historians have noted the significance of this trial, likely drawing a line in the sand against a tradition of impunity for political leaders. As security measures around the Supreme Court intensify, protests in support of Bolsonaro are anticipated over the country’s upcoming independence day.