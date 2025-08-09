Brazilian Bantamweight Aims for Comeback Against Miles Johns on Saturday

Las Vegas, Nevada – Brazilian bantamweight Jean Matsumoto is gearing up to face Miles Johns this Saturday after experiencing his first professional loss earlier this year. Matsumoto, who has a record of 16-1, aims to bounce back from his defeat to Rob Font at UFC Fight Night in Seattle on February 22, 2025.

The fight against Font was a competitive match that ended in a split decision, leaving Matsumoto disappointed but determined. “I still think I won that fight, and I’m never gonna get tired of saying that,” Matsumoto said during a recent press conference. Through translator Fabiano Buskei, he expressed that despite the loss, he gained valuable experience. “I came out of that fight bigger than when I entered,” he added.

Matsumoto was initially scheduled to fight Chris Gutierrez two weeks after the bout with Font but jumped at the opportunity to face Johns, who is ranked among the top bantamweight fighters. “It’s a great chance to fight someone in the Top 15 and show what I can do,” Matsumoto said, focusing on regaining his position in the division.

As he prepares for the matchup at UFC APEX, Matsumoto recognizes the challenge posed by Johns, a former LFA bantamweight champion with nine UFC fights under his belt. “Johns has a lot of experience, but I’m ready for whatever he brings to the table,” Matsumoto stated confidently.

Training camp for this fight was more extensive than for the Font fight, allowing Matsumoto to refine his skills, particularly in wrestling. “Now I’ve had all the time to prepare, and a lot of wrestling was inserted in there,” he explained. He aims to control the pace of the fight and capitalize on openings. “I believe he will revert to wrestling once he feels the pressure,” he said, analyzing Johns’s fight strategy.

Matsumoto, 25, from Bragança Paulista, São Paulo, is optimistic about his performance this weekend. He aims to demonstrate that he can compete at the highest level. “A win on Saturday puts me in the conversation for a fight in the Top 15 or Top 10,” he said. For Matsumoto, victory is more than just a title; it’s about reaffirming his place among the elite fighters in his division.

With the bout set for Saturday at UFC APEX, Matsumoto is eager to turn the page on his recent loss and showcase his skills against Johns. “I can’t wait to get that win and continue on my path to the top,” he concluded.