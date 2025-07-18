Brazilian Clubs Struggle in Copa Sudamericana Playoffs

BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Brazilian clubs faced a tough start in the playoffs of the Copa Sudamericana.

After losses by Vasco and Grêmio in away matches and Bahia‘s draw at home, Atlético Mineiro is set to take the field tonight. They will face Atlético Bucaramanga at the Américo Montanini Stadium in Colombia at 9:30 PM Brasília time.

The return match is scheduled for next Thursday, July 24, at the Arena MRV in Brazil. The winner of this two-leg matchup will advance to face Godoy Cruz from Argentina.

Atlético Bucaramanga, representing Colombia, made it to the playoffs after placing third in Group E of the Libertadores, finishing behind Racing and Fortaleza. This marks their first appearance in South American tournaments.

They concluded the local Apertura in ninth place but topped their group in the Copa Colombia. They are set to meet either América de Cali or Tigres FC in the round of 16. Last week, Bucaramanga began their Clausura campaign with a 1-1 draw against Boyacá Chicó.

Unfortunately for Bucaramanga, defender Aldair Gutiérrez will miss the match due to a suspension received in the last Libertadores round, and they also lost former player Cárdenas who left the club.

For Atlético Mineiro, also known as Galo, their recent performance has been a mix of highs and lows. The team was performing well until their recent defeat to Bahia in the Brasileirão. Coach Cuca is navigating player absences, including Rubens, who is currently negotiating a transfer to a Russian club.

Dudu will be featured in midfield, allowing Rony to join Hulk in the forward line. However, the team will miss Cuello, who is sidelined with a left thigh injury, as well as Júnior Santos, who is dealing with a flu-like illness.

The stakes are high as both teams prepare to battle it out for a place in the next round.