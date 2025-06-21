Brazilian Fighter Dana Fights to Overcome Her Past in PFL Semifinals

Wichita, Kansas — Brazilian mixed martial artist Dana has faced unimaginable challenges throughout her life, driving her to the cage as she prepares for the semifinals of the 2025 PFL flyweight tournament this Friday.

With an undefeated record and a past marked by trauma, Dana is focused on securing a life-changing $500,000 prize. She will face her opponent, Diana Avsaragova, after winning her PFL debut in April. Throughout her journey, Dana’s faith in God has been her anchor.

“I still remember going back home at night and being afraid of the dark,” Dana shared in an interview with MMA Fighting. Orphaned at 11 when her mother died of cancer, she endured abandonment from her family and significant struggles in her childhood.

She recalls being left alone at 12, often without food in a place lacking electricity. “I had to do everything at home and take care of my younger brother,” Dana said. Her path to fighting began when her cousin’s husband introduced her to grappling classes at age 9. Recognizing her talent, her coach began training her for free.

Years later, Dana now lives in Manaus, Brazil. She dreams of replicating her MMA success in the U.S. “When I’m in a fight, it’s like I watch a movie inside my head of everything I went through,” Dana said. “I want to be champion. I want to win.”

Her tenacity and belief that God has guided her inspire Dana as she steps into the cage. “I always believed my time would come, that God would bless me one day. I never expected it to happen, but here I am thanks to my hard work and courage,” she stated.