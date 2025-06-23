Brazilian Hiker Stranded in Indonesian Volcano Crater for Three Days

LOMBOK, Indonesia — Rescue teams are still working to reach Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, 26, who fell into the crater of Mount Rinjani on Saturday, June 21. Marins was hiking with a small guided group when she lost her footing and fell down a cliff at around 6:30 a.m. local time.

Marins was heard screaming for help shortly after her fall. Drone footage captured her alive, sitting on the ground about 300 meters below the trail. However, initial rescue attempts were unsuccessful as teams could not locate her position when they descended later that day.

On Sunday, June 22, additional drone footage confirmed that Marins had moved from her initial location, complicating the rescue efforts. By Monday morning, she was found even further down the slope, having apparently slid down the cliff.

Rescue teams made multiple attempts to reach her but were deterred by treacherous weather conditions, including thick fog and slippery terrain. Park authorities noted that while they managed to provide food and water, reaching Marins required specialized equipment that was not feasible under the current circumstances.

The weather has reportedly been a major obstacle. Local hikers who were with Marins described the conditions as challenging, citing poor visibility and difficult trails. “It was really early, before sunrise, in bad visibility conditions with just a simple lantern to light up the terrain,” one hiker shared.

Her family has voiced their concerns through social media, criticizing the park for remaining open despite the dangers. “We don’t know the state of her health! She still has no water, food, or warm clothes for three days!” they wrote in a post.

The Brazilian government is in contact with Indonesian authorities, seeking updates on the ongoing rescue efforts. The park has urged all climbers to prioritize safety and thoroughly prepare before any attempts to hike the trail.

This incident echoes previous tragedies on Mount Rinjani, where a Malaysian hiker fell to his death earlier this year and a Portuguese tourist died in a similar fall in 2022. As of now, rescue operations continue under challenging conditions.