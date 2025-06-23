Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament

Eastbourne, England – The ATP 250 Eastbourne tournament will take place from June 23 to June 28, 2025, serving as a key preparatory event for Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam played on grass, starting June 30. Brazilian player João Fonseca is among the participants, having secured a spot in the main draw due to several withdrawals.

Currently ranked 57th in the world, Fonseca aims for his first ATP win on grass after being eliminated in the first round of the ATP 500 Halle. The tournament’s top seed is Taylor Fritz, ranked fourth in the world and a three-time champion at Eastbourne, including last year’s edition. Other notable players include second seed Tommy Paul and rising star Jakub Mensik.

Fonseca, who hails from Rio de Janeiro, will face Belgian Zizou Bergs, ranked 49th, in their first encounter. If he advances, Fonseca could meet top seed Fritz, against whom he has never played. Additionally, Italian Flavio Cobolli, who eliminated him in Halle, is in the same quadrant.

The tournament features a doubles competition where Brazilian Fernando Romboli will team up with Australian John-Patrick Smith, facing favorites Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara in their opening match.

The event will be broadcast on Disney+ with live coverage of Fonseca’s match set for June 23 at 7 a.m. (Brasília time) on the central court.

Prior to entering Eastbourne, Fonseca claimed his place in the tournament after another player withdrew, allowing him to secure the last available spot. His performance at Eastbourne represents his final chance to gain experience on grass before heading to Wimbledon.