Breakers Host Kings in Crucial NBL Showdown

Hamilton, New Zealand — The New Zealand Breakers are set to face the Sydney Kings in an important Australian NBL matchup at Claudelands Arena on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The Breakers enter the game with a 5-10 record, placing them seventh in the standings, just outside of the playoff zone. They are in high spirits after securing a 102-96 victory over Cairns before the international break. Despite some inconsistencies this season, the team has roster depth and talent that could propel them into the postseason.

“We’ve definitely shown our quality at times,” said head coach Modi Maor. “We’re looking to build on our last win and make a push for the playoffs.”

On the other hand, the Sydney Kings are currently fifth with a 7-6 record but have faced struggles of their own. After a promising start to November, winning four consecutive games, they slipped before the break, suffering a heavy loss to the JackJumpers (104-81). The Kings will be missing key players, including Keli Leaupepe and Matthew Dellavedova, as they continue to navigate an injury-depleted rotation.

“It’s been tough with injuries, but we’ve got a strong group,” said Kings coach Chase Buford. “We’re still looking for ways to win games even when we’re not at full strength.”

This season, the two teams have met twice, with Sydney victorious in both contests. In October, they triumphed with a convincing 97-75 win at home and followed up with a tighter 79-72 victory a month later.

With both teams striving for a win, the Breakers aim to improve defensively, having struggled in that area this season. Sydney, despite their injury challenges, will need to overcome their shortcomings if they hope to secure the road victory.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CET, and expectations are high. The teams’ histories and current standings suggest a tightly contested game.