Before Breaking Bad: Pedro Pascal’s Early TV Roles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Before becoming a household name for his roles in blockbuster series, actor Pedro Pascal had a number of lesser-known roles on popular television shows. The Chilean-American star, known for his captivating performances, had small parts that hardly hinted at his future stardom.

In 1999, Pascal appeared as Eddie in the cult classic series *Buffy the Vampire Slayer*. This marked one of his first notable roles, but his presence remained largely under the radar. His career continued with brief appearances in hit shows like *NYPD Blue* from 1993 to 2005 and *Law & Order*, which ran from 1990 until 2010, among others.

Most notably, Pascal had a guest role in the critically acclaimed series *Homeland*. In the Season 3 premiere, he portrayed David Portillo, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Although his character had minimal screen time, Pascal’s performance added an engaging layer of intensity to the series as he participated in a pivotal scene analyzing CIA actions post-terrorist attack.

Pascal’s role in *Homeland* aired on the same night as the final episode of *Breaking Bad*, which drew over 10 million viewers. This unfortunate scheduling clash overshadowed his performance, but critics noted that he brought a serious depth to Portillo, hinting at his ability to convey complex emotions.

After *Homeland*, his career skyrocketed with a memorable role as Oberyn Martell in *Game of Thrones* in 2014. The character’s fierce personality and tragic end solidified Pascal’s reputation for playing compelling and intense characters.

Since those early days, Pascal has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, starring in major hits like *The Mandalorian* and *The Last of Us*. His trajectory from minor TV roles to lead roles in global franchises serves as an inspiration for many aspiring actors.