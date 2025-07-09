Breakup Drama Reignites Between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry

NEW YORK, NY — Country star Zach Bryan and Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, are back in the spotlight following a heated exchange on social media. The drama reignited after Bryan released three new songs last week: “Streets Of London,” “River Washed Hair,” and “A Song For You.” Fans quickly speculated about whom the songs were about, particularly focusing on a track featuring a girl named Anna.

In “River Washed Hair,” Bryan sings lines that some fans interpreted as relating to Chickenfry. A TikTok video featuring a line about a “sweet girl” led to comments suggesting it was about her. However, Bryan responded with a comment on the video, stating, “lmfao I said ‘sweet’ this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah,” which has since been deleted.

Chickenfry did not take the comment lightly and addressed it in a video. She remarked, “Lmao obviously he doesn’t think I’m sweet I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while rose and Deb signed NDAs. Also fyi his songs aren’t about anyone he writes them drunk at 6am.” She hinted at releasing recordings from their past relationship on her podcast. “Also his comment just made me feel very excited to share some videos and stories of him this week on BFFs,” she stated.

The recordings are reportedly connected to an incident from her birthday a few years ago, which Chickenfry described on her podcast. She recalled a gathering around a fire where Bryan allegedly made hurtful comments toward her friends, leading to chaos later that night.

This ongoing back-and-forth between the two comes after a tumultuous year. Bryan and Chickenfry ended their relationship last fall, with Chickenfry detailing a pattern of emotional abuse and revealing that Bryan once offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The former couple’s relationship struggles continued to attract media attention, especially as Chickenfry made thinly veiled remarks about Bryan’s jealousy over her listening to other country music artists, specifically Morgan Wallen. This public feud has kept fans engaged, waiting to see if any new revelations will surface in upcoming podcast episodes.