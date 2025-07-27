Breanna Stewart Injured in New York Liberty Game Against Los Angeles Sparks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart left the team’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night due to a right leg injury. This occurred just three minutes into the game.

Before leaving the game, Stewart recorded three points and a rebound. The injury appeared to happen as she was running up the court. She subsequently went to the locker room and did not return to the bench.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello commented after the game, “No update, hopefully she’ll be OK,” noting that the injury occurred during a game that ended their five-game winning streak.

New York faced the Sparks as part of a back-to-back series; Stewart had a muted scoring performance the night before in a win against Phoenix, finishing with only six points, although she contributed with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Stewart entered Saturday’s confrontation averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists for the season, playing a key role in New York’s strong record of 17-7, which marks the second best in the league.

The two-time WNBA MVP had not missed any games this season prior to Saturday night. Following a month filled with home games, the Liberty will now embark on a demanding road trip, playing five of their next six games away from home.

New York is also grappling with other injuries; Kennedy Burke dealt with cramps, and Leonie Fiebich has been nursing a hand injury she sustained in the previous game against Phoenix. Coach Brondello stated about Fiebich, “She’s tough and resilient; she pushed through it.”