Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart, wearing a brace on her injured left knee, started in Game 2 of the New York Liberty‘s first-round WNBA playoff series against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night. Stewart had just six points in 20 minutes, as the Liberty fell to the Mercury, 86-60, tying the series 1-1.

Stewart injured her knee during Game 1. An MRI revealed an MCL sprain, but she told ESPN’s Holly Rowe she felt ready to play. “They told me that structurally, everything looks OK,” Stewart shared during the morning shootaround at Barclays Center. “So, my plan is to go.” She previously left Game 1 with 2:07 remaining after crumpling to the floor.

The star forward led the Liberty in points (18.3), blocks (1.4), and steals (1.4) this season. However, her performance was hampered against Phoenix as the Liberty struggled to secure a victory on home turf. Head coach Sandy Brondello expressed disappointment after the game, noting, “We’re a way better team than what we showed today.”

The Mercury had a strong showing, with Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally leading the team with 15 points each. The Liberty’s sloppy play, including 15 turnovers that gave Phoenix 25 points, significantly hurt their chances. Stewart’s six points were not enough to spark a comeback, as Emma Meesseman led the team with a modest 11 points.

By the fourth quarter, the Liberty’s situation had grown dire, and they substituted in reserves as they struggled to find a rhythm. Initially tight in the first quarter, the game slipped away from New York as the Mercury went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter.

“We know the importance and significance of our fans and what we’ve built here,” said Sabrina Ionescu, who finished the night with nine points. “This shouldn’t be the end and how we leave them.” Both teams will meet again for a gripping Game 3 on Friday in Phoenix, where the Liberty’s title defense hangs in the balance.