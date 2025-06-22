Sports
Breanna Stewart Returns to Seattle in WNBA Showdown
SEATTLE, WA — Breanna Stewart returns to the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, leading the New York Liberty against the Seattle Storm. Stewart, who won two championships with Seattle, feels the familiar energy of the court as she prepares for a competitive matchup.
The Liberty, boasting a record of 10-2, face the Storm after dropping a game to the Phoenix Mercury earlier this week. This matchup will serve as a crucial opportunity for New York to bounce back, solidifying their top position in the league as they rank first in scoring and second in points allowed.
Stewart has been pivotal to the Liberty’s success, averaging a team-high 21.1 points per game. Teammate Jonquel Jones, a former MVP, remains sidelined due to an ankle injury, which gives Nyara Sabally more playing time as the team’s fifth starter. Meanwhile, Natasha Cloud steps up, contributing significantly with 6.3 assists per game.
On the other side, Seattle aims to upset the Liberty. With players Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike both averaging over 17 points, the Storm have been proving a strong offensive team. Gabby Williams is also redefining her role with a career-high average of 14.4 points per game and a recent franchise record of eight steals.
If New York controls the game’s pace and spacing, they may secure a victory on the road. However, Seattle could turn the tide if they effectively transition their defense into offense. Fans keenly await the outcome, which could shape the trajectory of both teams as the season progresses.
