Brendan Fraser’s Funny Improvisation in ‘The Mummy’ Delighted Audiences

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the funniest and most memorable scenes from the 1999 film ‘The Mummy‘ was not originally scripted. During a pivotal moment where Rick O’Connell, played by Brendan Fraser, is engaging in battle with a mummy, he pokes the mummy’s eye sockets with his fingers. The creature was eyeless, rendering the action largely ineffective, yet it resonated with audiences as a humorous highlight.

Fraser revealed the idea for this improvisation during a spotlight panel at the Emerald City Comic Con in 2022. ‘I was fighting an imaginary half-mummy, because the CG put it in later,’ he explained. ‘I had a brilliant idea on the day we were doing it. We’re fighting, and what if I poked him in the eyes like The Three Stooges? They’re like, ‘Try it.’ It was like revolutionary.’

He continued to describe the experience, saying, ‘So, there’s me, fighting the half-Stooge eyeless mummy, and he’s bouncing around like a sock monkey behind me. It’s a leap of faith when you make movies like this. You got to believe what you’re doing or nobody else will.’

Brendan Fraser, now 56, continues to navigate his career with purpose since winning an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2023. At the SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, he shared that the recognition has influenced how he selects roles, stating, ‘Now I have to work a little bit harder.’ He explained that he looks for material that is ‘innovative, unique, and diverse from whatever I did before.’

Fraser’s latest film, ‘Rental Family,’ premieres in theaters on November 21, 2025. He stars as a struggling American actor who takes on unusual jobs, portraying roles for a Japanese ‘rental family’ agency. The film delves into themes of purpose and connection, showcasing Fraser’s evolving career.

‘This is a movie that I think is gonna satisfy everyone’s need to feel like [they] belong somewhere in the world,’ he expressed at the Toronto International Film Festival. ‘And I know I’m not supposed to say it’s a good movie, but it really is a good movie.’