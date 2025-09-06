Brendan Sullivan Set for Opportunity at Tulane After Quarterback Battle

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — After competing for the starting quarterback position in training camp, Brendan Sullivan is ready for his chance to shine at Tulane University. Sullivan, who transferred to Tulane after the 2024 season, finds himself in a two-quarterback system at the College Football Playoff contender.

Sullivan joined Tulane’s training camp, where he faced off against former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. The competition was close, but Retzlaff secured the starting role for the first game of the season, which took place last week.

In a solid performance against Northwestern, Retzlaff completed 18 of 31 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown. He also added a strong rushing game with 113 yards and a touchdown, leading the Green Wave to a decisive 23-3 victory.

As Tulane prepares to face South Alabama this weekend, coach Willie Fritz announced that both Sullivan and Retzlaff will see playing time. The decision reflects the team’s strategy to maximize their offensive options.

In his college career, primarily at Northwestern, Sullivan has recorded 1,778 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes, completing 69.4% of his attempts. He is also known for his mobility, having rushed for 407 yards and seven touchdowns throughout his time on the field.

Both quarterbacks will look to lead Tulane to another win and strengthen their chances for a spot in the playoffs this season.